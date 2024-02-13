Adc Therapeutics SA’s (NYSE: ADCT) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $4.45 changed hands at $0.09 or 2.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $358.85M. ADCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.6% off its 52-week high of $4.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 91.91% up since then. When we look at Adc Therapeutics SA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36.
Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information
Instantly ADCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.80 added 2.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 168.07%, with the 5-day performance at 21.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is 114.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.08 days.
Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Adc Therapeutics SA share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 168.07% over the past 6 months, a -20.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 85.26%. The 2024 estimates are for Adc Therapeutics SA earnings to decrease by -18.12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.80% per year.
ADCT Dividends
Adc Therapeutics SA is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 02.