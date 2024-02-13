Adc Therapeutics SA’s (NYSE: ADCT) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $4.45 changed hands at $0.09 or 2.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $358.85M. ADCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.6% off its 52-week high of $4.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 91.91% up since then. When we look at Adc Therapeutics SA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information

Instantly ADCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.80 added 2.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 168.07%, with the 5-day performance at 21.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is 114.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.08 days.