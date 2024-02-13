A Review of Peraso Inc (NASDAQ: PRSO)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.92. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at -$0.17 or -9.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.20M. PRSO’s last price was a discount, traded about -3061.68% off its 52-week high of $52.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 9.58% up since then. When we look at Peraso Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.43.

Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) trade information

Instantly PRSO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -45.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3000 subtracted -9.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.07%, with the 5-day performance at -45.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) is -74.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19050.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.31 days.