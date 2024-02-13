89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 1.61 million 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.89. With the company’s per share price at $9.38 changed hands at $0.93 or 11.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $851.42M. ETNB’s last price was a discount, traded about -144.46% off its 52-week high of $22.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.57, which suggests the last value was 29.96% up since then. When we look at 89bio Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Instantly ETNB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.40 added 11.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.03%, with the 5-day performance at -4.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) is -16.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.31 days.