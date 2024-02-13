3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.98 million 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.20 changing hands around $0.11 or 2.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $694.50M. DDD’s current price is a discount, trading about -126.73% off its 52-week high of $11.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.50, which suggests the last value was 32.69% up since then. When we look at 3D Systems Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Instantly DDD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.36 added 2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.03%, with the 5-day performance at 9.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.95 days.