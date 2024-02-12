Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.69. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.14 changing hands around $1.12 or 3.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.79B. WOLF’s current price is a discount, trading about -176.71% off its 52-week high of $83.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.97, which suggests the last value was 17.15% up since then. When we look at Wolfspeed Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.78.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Instantly WOLF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 19.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 30.32 added 3.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.73%, with the 5-day performance at 19.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) is -12.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.