Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the last trading session, 3.05 million Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $0.98 changed hands at -$0.1 or -9.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.15M. WIMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.14% off its 52-week high of $1.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 42.86% up since then. When we look at Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Instantly WIMI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 57.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3900 subtracted -9.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.04%, with the 5-day performance at 57.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) is 30.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.