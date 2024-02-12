Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the last trading session, 3.05 million Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $0.98 changed hands at -$0.1 or -9.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.15M. WIMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.14% off its 52-week high of $1.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 42.86% up since then. When we look at Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75.
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information
Instantly WIMI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 57.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3900 subtracted -9.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.04%, with the 5-day performance at 57.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) is 30.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR shares while 11.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.83%. There are 11.83% institutions holding the Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million WIMI shares worth $0.38 million.
Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity. With 28988.0 shares estimated at $26668.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 27292.0 shares worth around $31931.0.