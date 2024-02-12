Will Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.99 changing hands around $0.05 or 5.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.09M. MNTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -4849.49% off its 52-week high of $49.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 32.32% up since then. When we look at Momentus Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Instantly MNTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0200 added 5.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.77%, with the 5-day performance at 4.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) is -20.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 75940.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.