Will Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at $0.03 or 7.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $76.67M. LICY’s last price was a discount, traded about -1430.23% off its 52-week high of $6.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 18.6% up since then. When we look at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.27.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4378 added 7.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.45%, with the 5-day performance at 8.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is -18.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.93 days.