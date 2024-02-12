Why To Invest In ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Stock?

In the last trading session, 11.39 million ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $2.15 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $898.76M. CHPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -526.98% off its 52-week high of $13.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 27.44% up since then. When we look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.58.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.21 added 2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.12%, with the 5-day performance at 8.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) is 10.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 85.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.15 days.