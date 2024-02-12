Why Should You Invest In Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT)?

In the last trading session, 2.15 million Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.08 changed hands at $0.0 or -7.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.20M. LYT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1225.0% off its 52-week high of $1.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.24.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Instantly LYT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.0904 subtracted -7.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.73%, with the 5-day performance at -15.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) is -28.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.