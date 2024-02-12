Why Should You Invest In 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT)?

In the latest trading session, 0.73 million 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.74 changed hands at -$0.11 or -3.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $338.79M. EGHT’s current price is a discount, trading about -135.4% off its 52-week high of $6.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.15, which suggests the last value was 21.53% up since then. When we look at 8X8 Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10.

8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.91 subtracted -3.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.38%, with the 5-day performance at 1.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is -22.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.09 days.