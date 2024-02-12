Why Investors Should Stick to fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Stock in 2024

In the latest trading session, 3.85 million fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.16 changing hands around $0.1 or 4.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $632.85M. FUBO’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.17% off its 52-week high of $3.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 55.56% up since then. When we look at fuboTV Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Instantly FUBO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.56 added 4.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.03%, with the 5-day performance at -10.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, fuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) is -22.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.35 days.