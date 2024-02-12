Why Investors Should Stick to Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Stock in 2024

In the last trading session, 3.53 million Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.10. With the company’s per share price at $5.28 changed hands at $0.26 or 5.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $621.03M. APLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -120.08% off its 52-week high of $11.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.74, which suggests the last value was 67.05% up since then. When we look at Applied Digital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.98.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Instantly APLD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.29 added 5.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.74%, with the 5-day performance at 12.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is -35.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.04 days.