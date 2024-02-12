Why Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $1.34 changed hands at $0.07 or 5.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $117.22M. ALLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -430.6% off its 52-week high of $7.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 25.37% up since then. When we look at Allakos Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.79.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Instantly ALLK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3600 added 5.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.92%, with the 5-day performance at 3.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) is -57.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.