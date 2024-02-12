When Will Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE: NOVA) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 5.63 million Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s per share price at $11.68 changed hands at $0.68 or 6.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.43B. NOVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.27% off its 52-week high of $24.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.61, which suggests the last value was 34.85% up since then. When we look at Sunnova Energy International Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.97.

Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Instantly NOVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.86 added 6.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.41%, with the 5-day performance at 17.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) is -9.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.83 days.