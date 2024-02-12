When Will SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.19 changing hands around $0.13 or 11.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.10M. SNES’s current price is a discount, trading about -2776.47% off its 52-week high of $34.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 56.3% up since then. When we look at SenesTech Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Instantly SNES is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2300 added 11.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.61%, with the 5-day performance at 10.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) is 4.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20840.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.