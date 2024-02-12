What Is The Performance Outlook For HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.15 changing hands around $0.17 or 5.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $276.22M. HUYA’s current price is a discount, trading about -73.33% off its 52-week high of $5.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.15, which suggests the last value was 31.75% up since then. When we look at HUYA Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39.

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Instantly HUYA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.50 added 5.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.80%, with the 5-day performance at -3.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE:HUYA) is -9.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.