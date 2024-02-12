What Is The Performance Outlook For Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 4.87 million Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.20. With the company’s per share price at $4.67 changed hands at $0.11 or 2.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $710.31M. GOTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.56% off its 52-week high of $5.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 52.46% up since then. When we look at Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.58.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.88 added 2.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.01%, with the 5-day performance at 15.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is 31.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.