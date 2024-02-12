What Is The Performance Outlook For Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 4.87 million Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.20. With the company’s per share price at $4.67 changed hands at $0.11 or 2.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $710.31M. GOTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.56% off its 52-week high of $5.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 52.46% up since then. When we look at Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.58.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) trade information
Instantly GOTU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.88 added 2.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.01%, with the 5-day performance at 15.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU) is 31.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.
GOTU Dividends
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 27.
Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.70% of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares while 28.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.98%. There are 28.57% institutions holding the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 5.49 million GOTU shares worth $15.85 million.
Strategic Vision Investment Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.61% or 4.23 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $8.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $7.74 million.