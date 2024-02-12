What Is The Performance Outlook For Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 4.67 million Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $4.02 changed hands at -$0.09 or -2.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $366.26M. CGC’s last price was a discount, traded about -539.3% off its 52-week high of $25.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.46, which suggests the last value was 13.93% up since then. When we look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.71 subtracted -2.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.33%, with the 5-day performance at -13.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -11.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.