Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Gain 5.85%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 4.96 million Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s per share price at $30.58 changed hands at $1.69 or 5.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.07B. VKTX’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.7% off its 52-week high of $29.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.28, which suggests the last value was 72.92% up since then. When we look at Viking Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75.

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Instantly VKTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 32.00 added 5.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.32%, with the 5-day performance at 30.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) is 41.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.78 days.