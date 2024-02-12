U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 58.31 million U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at -$0.01 or -7.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.67M. UCAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -83233.33% off its 52-week high of $75.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.06, which suggests the last value was 33.33% up since then. When we look at U Power Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 55.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01.
U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information
Instantly UCAR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1238 subtracted -7.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.50%, with the 5-day performance at 6.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) is -30.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
UCAR Dividends
U Power Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.39% of U Power Ltd shares while 0.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.09%. There are 0.31% institutions holding the U Power Ltd stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 38122.0 UCAR shares worth $0.27 million.
Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 25000.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.