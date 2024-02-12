Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 2.76 million Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at $0.0 or -3.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.85M. TGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -2566.67% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Treasure Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.58.
Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information
Instantly TGL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1240 subtracted -3.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 3.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) is -15.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Treasure Global Inc (TGL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Treasure Global Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.52% over the past 6 months, a 44.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.10%.
Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.23% of Treasure Global Inc shares while 10.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.33%. There are 10.41% institutions holding the Treasure Global Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 27240.0 TGL shares worth $28057.0.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 10664.0 shares worth $10983.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 22683.0 shares estimated at $31756.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 10664.0 shares worth around $10983.0.