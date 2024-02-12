Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 2.76 million Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at $0.0 or -3.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.85M. TGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -2566.67% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 11.11% up since then. When we look at Treasure Global Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.58.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Instantly TGL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1240 subtracted -3.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 3.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) is -15.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.