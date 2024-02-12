Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 4.66 million Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.89 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.41B. TLRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -79.89% off its 52-week high of $3.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 20.63% up since then. When we look at Tilray Brands Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 19.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Instantly TLRY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9700 added 0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.61%, with the 5-day performance at 4.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) is -0.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 111.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.