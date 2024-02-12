The Most Interesting Shares Today: Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: CRGE)

In the last trading session, 11.3 million Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.70. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.15M. CRGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1440.0% off its 52-week high of $1.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.08, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Charge Enterprises Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.67.

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Instantly CRGE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1463 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.73%, with the 5-day performance at -28.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:CRGE) is 14.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.