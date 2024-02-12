TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Gain 1.05%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.90 changing hands around $0.16 or 1.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.26B. TGTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -139.4% off its 52-week high of $35.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.46, which suggests the last value was 56.64% up since then. When we look at TG Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.55.
TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information
Instantly TGTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.58 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.79%, with the 5-day performance at -2.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) is -13.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.83 days.
TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the TG Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.04% over the past 6 months, a 104.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.17%. The 2024 estimates are for TG Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 98.97%.
TGTX Dividends
TG Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.
TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.62% of TG Therapeutics Inc shares while 58.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.02%. There are 58.50% institutions holding the TG Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.91% of the shares, roughly 13.46 million TGTX shares worth $334.22 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.57% or 9.92 million shares worth $246.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.28 million shares estimated at $106.28 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $86.22 million.