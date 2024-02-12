TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) Gain 1.05%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.90 changing hands around $0.16 or 1.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.26B. TGTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -139.4% off its 52-week high of $35.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.46, which suggests the last value was 56.64% up since then. When we look at TG Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.55.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Instantly TGTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.58 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.79%, with the 5-day performance at -2.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) is -13.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.83 days.