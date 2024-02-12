Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.26 million Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.72. With the company’s per share price at $6.85 changed hands at $0.58 or 9.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $423.26M. TERN’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.96% off its 52-week high of $14.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.26, which suggests the last value was 52.41% up since then. When we look at Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Instantly TERN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.49 added 9.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.55%, with the 5-day performance at 35.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) is 11.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.46 days.