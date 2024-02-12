Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 35.34 million Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s per share price at $0.65 changed hands at $0.1 or 18.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $452.51M. TELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -196.92% off its 52-week high of $1.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 44.62% up since then. When we look at Tellurian Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 37.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.94.
Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) trade information
Instantly TELL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 53.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6600 added 18.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.27%, with the 5-day performance at 53.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) is -1.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 116.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.39 days.
Tellurian Inc (TELL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Tellurian Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.23% over the past 6 months, a -122.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tellurian Inc will fall -166.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -45.20% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.84 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tellurian Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $102.53 million and $50.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -37.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.14%. The 2024 estimates are for Tellurian Inc earnings to decrease by -287.59%.
Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.11% of Tellurian Inc shares while 39.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.71%. There are 39.04% institutions holding the Tellurian Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 41.11 million TELL shares worth $57.97 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 37.88 million shares worth $53.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 16.12 million shares estimated at $18.06 million under it, the former controlled 3.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 15.68 million shares worth around $22.1 million.