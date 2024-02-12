Tellurian Inc (AMEX: TELL): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 35.34 million Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s per share price at $0.65 changed hands at $0.1 or 18.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $452.51M. TELL’s last price was a discount, traded about -196.92% off its 52-week high of $1.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 44.62% up since then. When we look at Tellurian Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 37.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.94.

Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 53.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6600 added 18.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.27%, with the 5-day performance at 53.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tellurian Inc (AMEX:TELL) is -1.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 116.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.39 days.