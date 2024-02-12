TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 2.4 million TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.57 changing hands around $0.98 or 7.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.16B. TAL’s last price was a premium, traded about 6.66% off its 52-week high of $13.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.09, which suggests the last value was 65.07% up since then. When we look at TAL Education Group ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26.
TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information
Instantly TAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 29.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.55 added 7.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.40%, with the 5-day performance at 29.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is 20.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.56 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the TAL Education Group ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 112.77% over the past 6 months, a 66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%.
TAL Dividends
TAL Education Group ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.
TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group ADR shares while 52.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.85%. There are 52.85% institutions holding the TAL Education Group ADR stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.23% of the shares, roughly 20.46 million TAL shares worth $121.97 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.23% or 20.48 million shares worth $122.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 14.5 million shares estimated at $86.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 6.17 million shares worth around $50.43 million.