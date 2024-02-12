TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 2.4 million TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.57 changing hands around $0.98 or 7.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.16B. TAL’s last price was a premium, traded about 6.66% off its 52-week high of $13.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.09, which suggests the last value was 65.07% up since then. When we look at TAL Education Group ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 29.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.55 added 7.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.40%, with the 5-day performance at 29.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is 20.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.56 days.