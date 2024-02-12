T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 2.41 million T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.58 changing hands around $0.69 or 14.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.60M. TTOO’s current price is a discount, trading about -2498.57% off its 52-week high of $145.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.36, which suggests the last value was 39.78% up since then. When we look at T2 Biosystems Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 83220.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.09.

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) trade information

Instantly TTOO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 29.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.36 added 14.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.08%, with the 5-day performance at 29.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) is 19.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.