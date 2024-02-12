Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Shares Are Up 160.43% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 10.83 million Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $740.29 changed hands at $42.29 or 6.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.40B. SMCI’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.49% off its 52-week high of $714.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $85.61, which suggests the last value was 88.44% up since then. When we look at Super Micro Computer Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88.

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Instantly SMCI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 745.17 added 6.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 160.43%, with the 5-day performance at 27.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) is 116.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.