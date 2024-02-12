Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 385.39 million Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $0.10 changed hands at $0.05 or 87.87% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.80M. SUNW’s last price was a discount, traded about -2050.0% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 60.0% up since then. When we look at Sunworks Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 63.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.40.

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Instantly SUNW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -53.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2201 added 87.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.47%, with the 5-day performance at -53.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) is -57.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.