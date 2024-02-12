Sunrun Inc (RUN) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the last trading session, 13.11 million Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s per share price at $15.82 changed hands at $0.38 or 2.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.45B. RUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.35% off its 52-week high of $26.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.43, which suggests the last value was 46.71% up since then. When we look at Sunrun Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.91.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Instantly RUN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.09 added 2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.41%, with the 5-day performance at 10.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) is -3.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.