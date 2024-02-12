Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.22. With the company’s per share price at $4.50 changed hands at $0.32 or 7.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.14B. SMMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.89% off its 52-week high of $4.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 72.22% up since then. When we look at Summit Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Instantly SMMT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.53 added 7.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 72.41%, with the 5-day performance at 15.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) is 49.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.99 days.