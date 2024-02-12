Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SDIG): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.84. With the company’s per share price at $5.60 changed hands at $0.3 or 5.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.13M. SDIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.21% off its 52-week high of $12.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.46, which suggests the last value was 38.21% up since then. When we look at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Instantly SDIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.92 added 5.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.29%, with the 5-day performance at 23.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) is -19.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.