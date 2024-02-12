Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Cyngn Inc

In the last trading session, 3.19 million Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.03. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.67M. CYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -711.76% off its 52-week high of $1.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 29.41% up since then. When we look at Cyngn Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.27.
Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information
Instantly CYN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2180 subtracted -3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.00%, with the 5-day performance at -11.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is 35.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.
Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.45% of Cyngn Inc shares while 51.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.11%. There are 51.35% institutions holding the Cyngn Inc stock share, with Redpoint Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.09% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million CYN shares worth $2.87 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.67% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.12 million.