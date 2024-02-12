Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Cyngn Inc

In the last trading session, 3.19 million Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.03. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.67M. CYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -711.76% off its 52-week high of $1.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 29.41% up since then. When we look at Cyngn Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.27.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2180 subtracted -3.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.00%, with the 5-day performance at -11.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is 35.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.