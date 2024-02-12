Stock Performance Of Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.2 million Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.07 changed hands at $0.19 or 21.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $280.22M. AEVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.92% off its 52-week high of $2.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 56.07% up since then. When we look at Aeva Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Instantly AEVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0800 added 21.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.22%, with the 5-day performance at 22.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) is -2.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4 days.