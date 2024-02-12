Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.46 million Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.62. With the company’s per share price at $4.33 changed hands at $0.35 or 8.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $176.27M. SPRB’s last price was a premium, traded about 5.31% off its 52-week high of $4.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 76.67% up since then. When we look at Spruce Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.27.

Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

Instantly SPRB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.37 added 8.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.78%, with the 5-day performance at 23.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) is 55.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42910.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.