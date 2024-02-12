Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.46 million Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.62. With the company’s per share price at $4.33 changed hands at $0.35 or 8.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $176.27M. SPRB’s last price was a premium, traded about 5.31% off its 52-week high of $4.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 76.67% up since then. When we look at Spruce Biosciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.27.
Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information
Instantly SPRB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.37 added 8.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 47.78%, with the 5-day performance at 23.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB) is 55.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42910.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.
Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Spruce Biosciences Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 90.75% over the past 6 months, a 28.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spruce Biosciences Inc will rise 17.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.50% for the next quarter.
Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Spruce Biosciences Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.25 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 150.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.10%. The 2024 estimates are for Spruce Biosciences Inc earnings to increase by 28.51%.