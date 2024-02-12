Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 9.61 million Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $6.65 changed hands at -$0.53 or -7.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $725.98M. SAVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -181.65% off its 52-week high of $18.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.99, which suggests the last value was 40.0% up since then. When we look at Spirit Airlines Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.58.

Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Instantly SAVE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.61 subtracted -7.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.93%, with the 5-day performance at 5.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) is -57.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.71 days.