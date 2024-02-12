SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the last trading session, 1.94 million SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at -$0.01 or -8.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28M. SINT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2346.67% off its 52-week high of $3.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 13.33% up since then. When we look at SINTX Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1699 subtracted -8.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.59%, with the 5-day performance at -5.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) is -62.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.11 days.