SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 7.1 million SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.10. With the company’s per share price at $0.86 changed hands at $0.05 or 6.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.02M. ICU’s last price was a discount, traded about -587.21% off its 52-week high of $5.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 81.4% up since then. When we look at SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Instantly ICU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8790 added 6.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 94.24%, with the 5-day performance at 6.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) is 54.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.