SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 7.1 million SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.10. With the company’s per share price at $0.86 changed hands at $0.05 or 6.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.02M. ICU’s last price was a discount, traded about -587.21% off its 52-week high of $5.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 81.4% up since then. When we look at SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information
Instantly ICU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8790 added 6.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 94.24%, with the 5-day performance at 6.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) is 54.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.
SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.40% of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares while 2.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.88%. There are 2.38% institutions holding the SeaStar Medical Holding Corp stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.78% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million ICU shares worth $0.18 million.
Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 55375.0 shares worth $28795.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 12405.0 shares estimated at $6450.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 9979.0 shares worth around $5189.0.