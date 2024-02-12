Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 2.06 million Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s per share price at $6.47 changed hands at $0.31 or 5.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28B. SANA’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.42% off its 52-week high of $9.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.74, which suggests the last value was 57.65% up since then. When we look at Sana Biotechnology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.68.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Instantly SANA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.85 added 5.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.58%, with the 5-day performance at 12.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) is -9.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.69 days.