Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $3.81 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $157.81M. SHOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.85% off its 52-week high of $7.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 93.18% up since then. When we look at Safety Shot Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.24.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

Instantly SHOT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.05 subtracted -0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.55%, with the 5-day performance at 28.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) is 40.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.