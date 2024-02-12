Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.58 million Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $3.81 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $157.81M. SHOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.85% off its 52-week high of $7.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 93.18% up since then. When we look at Safety Shot Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.24.
Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information
Instantly SHOT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 28.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.05 subtracted -0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.55%, with the 5-day performance at 28.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) is 40.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.
SHOT Dividends
Safety Shot Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00 (0.00%) dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.39% of Safety Shot Inc shares while 8.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.52%. There are 8.15% institutions holding the Safety Shot Inc stock share, with Glenview Trust Co the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million SHOT shares worth $0.88 million.
Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.18% or 1.42 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 51735.0 shares worth around $18903.0.