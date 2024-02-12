Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.83 million Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at $0.09 or 7.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $183.31M. RGTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.4% off its 52-week high of $3.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 71.2% up since then. When we look at Rigetti Computing Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Instantly RGTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3000 added 7.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.92%, with the 5-day performance at -1.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) is 10.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.68 days.