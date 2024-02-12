Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.83 million Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at $0.09 or 7.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $183.31M. RGTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.4% off its 52-week high of $3.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 71.2% up since then. When we look at Rigetti Computing Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17.
Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information
Instantly RGTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3000 added 7.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.92%, with the 5-day performance at -1.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) is 10.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.68 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Rigetti Computing Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.78% over the past 6 months, a 43.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rigetti Computing Inc will rise 7.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.20% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Rigetti Computing Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.06 million and $4.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -46.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -36.10%.