Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.62. With the company’s per share price at $0.84 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $327.41M. QRTEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -200.0% off its 52-week high of $2.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 52.38% up since then. When we look at Qurate Retail Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.46.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Instantly QRTEA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8600 added 2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.96%, with the 5-day performance at -1.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is -7.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.