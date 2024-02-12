QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch QS Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session, 2.11 million QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.84 changing hands around $0.31 or 4.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.84B. QS’s current price is a discount, trading about -76.79% off its 52-week high of $13.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.99, which suggests the last value was 36.35% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.98.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.81 added 4.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.88%, with the 5-day performance at 16.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) is -3.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 55.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.