PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 2.92 million PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $4.76 changed hands at -$0.17 or -3.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $780.93M. PCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.79% off its 52-week high of $11.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at PureCycle Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.73.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Instantly PCT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.02 subtracted -3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.53%, with the 5-day performance at 18.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) is 80.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.84 days.