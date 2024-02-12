PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 2.92 million PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $4.76 changed hands at -$0.17 or -3.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $780.93M. PCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.79% off its 52-week high of $11.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at PureCycle Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.73.
PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information
Instantly PCT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.02 subtracted -3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.53%, with the 5-day performance at 18.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) is 80.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.84 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the PureCycle Technologies Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.72% over the past 6 months, a -22.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PureCycle Technologies Inc will fall -360.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.80% for the next quarter.
Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $180k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that PureCycle Technologies Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $5.64 million.
PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.20% of PureCycle Technologies Inc shares while 64.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.57%. There are 64.24% institutions holding the PureCycle Technologies Inc stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.80% of the shares, roughly 29.19 million PCT shares worth $312.08 million.
Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.63% or 12.52 million shares worth $133.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.25 million shares estimated at $45.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 3.38 million shares worth around $36.13 million.