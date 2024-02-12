PTON Stock: More Upside For Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON)?

In the last trading session, 12.03 million Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s per share price at $4.55 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.67B. PTON’s last price was a discount, traded about -247.69% off its 52-week high of $15.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.96, which suggests the last value was 12.97% up since then. When we look at Peloton Interactive Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.81.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.70 added 0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.29%, with the 5-day performance at 7.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) is -25.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.73 days.