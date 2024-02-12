Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.45 changing hands around $0.24 or 11.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $140.23M. PXLW’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.41% off its 52-week high of $2.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 58.78% up since then. When we look at Pixelworks Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37.

Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) trade information

Instantly PXLW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.42 added 11.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 87.40%, with the 5-day performance at 20.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) is 77.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.