Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 63.33 million Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.57. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at -$0.03 or -9.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.94M. PHUN’s last price was a discount, traded about -226.47% off its 52-week high of $1.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.07, which suggests the last value was 79.41% up since then. When we look at Phunware Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 121.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.56.

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Instantly PHUN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4344 subtracted -9.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 310.24%, with the 5-day performance at -1.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) is 347.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.