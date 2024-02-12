Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX) Shares Are Up 123.91% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 2.35 million Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $0.90 changed hands at $0.05 or 5.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $444.03M. CATX’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.11% off its 52-week high of $1.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 77.78% up since then. When we look at Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Instantly CATX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0000 added 5.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 123.91%, with the 5-day performance at 5.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) is 48.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.77 days.